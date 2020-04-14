Choice Hotels (CHH) Gets a Sell Rating from Barclays

In a report released today, Anthony Powell from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Choice Hotels (CHH), with a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $72.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Powell is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.0% and a 46.2% success rate. Powell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apple Hospitality REIT, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Park Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Choice Hotels is a Hold with an average price target of $82.63.

Choice Hotels’ market cap is currently $3.91B and has a P/E ratio of 18.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -8.55.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. engages in hotel franchising and operations business. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with SkyTouch technology and international operations. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.