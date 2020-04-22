Chipotle (CMG) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner maintained a Hold rating on Chipotle (CMG) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $786.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 65.4% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Cheesecake Factory.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chipotle with a $848.92 average price target, which is a 6.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $750.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $940.29 and a one-year low of $415.00. Currently, Chipotle has an average volume of 778.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CMG in relation to earlier this year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. engages in the development and operation of fast-casual, fresh Mexican food restaurants throughout the U.S. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.