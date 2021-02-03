Chipotle (CMG) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner maintained a Hold rating on Chipotle (CMG) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1523.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 66.9% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, BJ’s Restaurants, and Jack In The Box.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chipotle with a $1542.00 average price target, representing a 1.1% upside. In a report issued on January 19, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $1352.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Chipotle’s market cap is currently $42.22B and has a P/E ratio of 177.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 23.22.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. engages in the development and operation of fast-casual, fresh Mexican food restaurants throughout the U.S. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.