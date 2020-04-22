Chipotle (CMG) Receives a Buy from Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained a Buy rating on Chipotle (CMG) today and set a price target of $870.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $786.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 50.4% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Del Taco Restaurants, Dine Brands Global, and Cheesecake Factory.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chipotle is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $849.32, which is a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $903.00 price target.

Based on Chipotle’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.44 billion and net profit of $72.42 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.23 billion and had a net profit of $32.02 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CMG in relation to earlier this year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. engages in the development and operation of fast-casual, fresh Mexican food restaurants throughout the U.S. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.