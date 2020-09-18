Chipotle (CMG) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Brian Vaccaro from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Chipotle (CMG). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1225.37, close to its 52-week high of $1384.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 47.4% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Brinker International, and Ruth’s Hospitality.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chipotle with a $1288.26 average price target.

Based on Chipotle’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.36 billion and net profit of $8.18 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.43 billion and had a net profit of $91.03 million.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. engages in the development and operation of fast-casual, fresh Mexican food restaurants throughout the U.S. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.