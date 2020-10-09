Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY) Initiated with a Buy at William Blair

William Blair analyst Matt Phipps initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY) on October 6. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 44.4% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Chinook Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.38, a 69.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 7, Leerink Partners also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $20.20 and a one-year low of $4.51. Currently, Chinook Therapeutics has an average volume of 115.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KDNY in relation to earlier this year.

