China Southern Airlines Company (ZNH) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at HSBC

China Southern Airlines Company (ZNH) received a Buy rating from HSBC analyst HSBC yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.53.

China Southern Airlines Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

China Southern Airlines Company’s market cap is currently $11.2B and has a P/E ratio of -7.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.07.

China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd. engages in the provision of domestic, international, and regional scheduled and unscheduled air transportation of passenger, cargo, mail and baggage, general aviation, and aircraft maintenance. The company operates through the following segments: Airline Transportation Operations and Other segments. The Airline Transportation Operations segment engages in the passenger and cargo and mail operations. The other segment includes hotel and tour operation, ground services, cargo handling and other miscellaneous services. The company was founded on March 25, 1995 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.