China Renaissance Securities (US) Inc. Initiates a Hold Rating on KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A (BEKE)

In a report released yesterday, China Renaissance from China Renaissance Securities (US) Inc. initiated coverage with a Hold rating on KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A (BEKE) and a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.79.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A with a $47.00 average price target, which is a 5.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 7, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

KE Holdings Inc is engaged in operating a integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People’s Republic of China. The company through its Beike platform reinvents how service providers and housing customers efficiently navigate and consummate housing transactions, ranging from existing and new home sales, home rentals, to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services. It operates in three operating segments Existing home transaction services; New home transaction services; and Emerging and other services.