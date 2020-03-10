China Online Education Group (COE) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Vincent Yu from Needham initiated coverage with a Buy rating on China Online Education Group (COE) and a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.00.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for China Online Education Group with a $25.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $37.19 and a one-year low of $3.68. Currently, China Online Education Group has an average volume of 72.78K.

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers, on demand.