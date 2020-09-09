China Online Education Group (COE) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Vincent Yu maintained a Buy rating on China Online Education Group (COE) today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.6% and a 38.6% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as So-Young International, Ehang Holdings Ltd, and 36Kr Holdings Inc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on China Online Education Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.00.

Based on China Online Education Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $487 million and net profit of $50.79 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $320 million and had a GAAP net loss of $66.24 million.

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers, on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in November 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.