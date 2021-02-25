Chimerix (CMRX) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on Chimerix (CMRX) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.39, close to its 52-week high of $11.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 67.2% and a 58.3% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chimerix with a $15.00 average price target, representing a 46.3% upside. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.57 and a one-year low of $1.19. Currently, Chimerix has an average volume of 1.16M.

Chimerix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.