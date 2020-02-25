Chimerix (CMRX) Receives a Hold from Cowen & Co.

In a report released today, Phil Nadeau from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Chimerix (CMRX), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Nadeau is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 49.3% success rate. Nadeau covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chimerix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00.

The company has a one-year high of $4.40 and a one-year low of $1.25. Currently, Chimerix has an average volume of 454.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CMRX in relation to earlier this year.

Chimerix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox.