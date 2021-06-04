Chimerix (CMRX) Gets a Buy Rating from JonesTrading

In a report released today, Soumit Roy from JonesTrading reiterated a Buy rating on Chimerix (CMRX), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 46.0% and a 49.2% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Monopar Therapeutics Inc, and Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Chimerix has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.67, a 109.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 21, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.57 and a one-year low of $2.22. Currently, Chimerix has an average volume of 687.2K.

Chimerix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.