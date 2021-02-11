Chimera Investment (CIM) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Stephen Laws from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Chimera Investment (CIM). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 69.5% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Broadmark Realty Capital, and Granite Point Mortgage.

Chimera Investment has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $11.13, a 1.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, KBW also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $11.25 price target.

Based on Chimera Investment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $440 million and net profit of $367 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $128 million and had a net profit of $106 million.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, on a leveraged basis, in a portfolio of mortgage assets. It includes residential mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities, and various other asset classes. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.