Chimera Investment (CIM) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Kenneth Lee maintained a Buy rating on Chimera Investment (CIM) on February 22 and set a price target of $12.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 67.9% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Sixth Street Specialty Lending, BrightSphere Investment Group, and Victory Capital Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chimera Investment is a Hold with an average price target of $11.58.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Chimera Investment’s market cap is currently $2.64B and has a P/E ratio of -21.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.68.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, on a leveraged basis, in a portfolio of mortgage assets. It includes residential mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities, and various other asset classes. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.