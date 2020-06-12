Children’s Place (PLCE) Receives a Hold from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Adrienne Tennant from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Children’s Place (PLCE), with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Tennant is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 50.0% success rate. Tennant covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Canada Goose Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Children’s Place with a $40.67 average price target, representing a -5.6% downside. In a report issued on June 9, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Based on Children’s Place’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $513 million and net profit of $24.24 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $531 million and had a net profit of $12.02 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PLCE in relation to earlier this year.

The Children’s Place, Inc. engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Place and Baby Place. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Secaucus, NJ.