Children’s Place (PLCE) Gets a Hold Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Susan Anderson maintained a Hold rating on Children’s Place (PLCE) yesterday and set a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 47.0% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, Columbia Sportswear, and G-III Apparel Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Children’s Place is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $64.86.

Children’s Place’s market cap is currently $982.1M and has a P/E ratio of 16.79. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.91.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PLCE in relation to earlier this year.

The Children’s Place, Inc. engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Place and Baby Place. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Secaucus, NJ.