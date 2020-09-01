Chico’s FAS (CHS) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Susan Anderson maintained a Buy rating on Chico’s FAS (CHS) on August 18 and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.28, close to its 52-week low of $0.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 42.0% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Turning Point Brands, and G-III Apparel Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chico’s FAS is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.38.

Based on Chico’s FAS’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending July 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $306 million and GAAP net loss of $46.85 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $508 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.31 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CHS in relation to earlier this year.

Chico’s FAS, Inc. engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products. The company was founded by Helene B. Gralnick and Marvin L. Gralnick in 1983 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.