Chico’s FAS (CHS) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Susan Anderson from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Chico’s FAS (CHS), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 47.1% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, Columbia Sportswear, and G-III Apparel Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chico’s FAS is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00.

The company has a one-year high of $6.37 and a one-year low of $2.33. Currently, Chico’s FAS has an average volume of 2.22M.

Chico’s FAS, Inc. engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.