Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment (CSSE) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Canaccord Genuity and Alliance Global Partners gave Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ: CSSE) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Northland Securities. Analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Buy rating on Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.9% and a 62.9% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and FTAC Olympus Acquisition.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment with a $49.00 average price target, implying a 40.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 24, B.Riley Financial also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $41.98 and a one-year low of $6.45. Currently, Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment has an average volume of 62.12K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CSSE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide. The company was founded on May 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Cos Cob, CT.

Read More on CSSE: