Chiasma (CHMA) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Buy rating on Chiasma (CHMA) on July 29 and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 51.0% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chiasma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $7.75 and a one-year low of $2.88. Currently, Chiasma has an average volume of 708.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CHMA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Chiasma, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies that are available by injection. Its products include octreotide capsules and clinical trials. The firm’s Transient Permeability Enhancer (TPE) technology platform, seeks to develop oral medications. The company was founded by Shmuel A. Ben-Sasson and Guy Yachin in 2001 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.