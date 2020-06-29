Chiasma (CHMA) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao maintained a Buy rating on Chiasma (CHMA) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 53.7% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Chiasma with a $16.50 average price target, representing a 137.4% upside. In a report issued on June 26, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Chiasma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $15.39 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $8.75 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Chiasma, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies that are available by injection. Its products include octreotide capsules and clinical trials. The firm’s Transient Permeability Enhancer (TPE) technology platform, seeks to develop oral medications. The company was founded by Shmuel A. Ben-Sasson and Guy Yachin in 2001 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.