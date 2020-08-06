CHF Solutions (CHFS) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti reiterated a Buy rating on CHF Solutions (CHFS) yesterday and set a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 48.0% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ra Medical Systems, and Sensus Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CHF Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.50.

The company has a one-year high of $2.92 and a one-year low of $0.30. Currently, CHF Solutions has an average volume of 10.66M.

CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. Its product include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment. The company was founded by Crispin Marsh and William S. Peters in November 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.