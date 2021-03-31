Chewy (CHWY) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler maintained a Hold rating on Chewy (CHWY) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $80.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.7% and a 72.3% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class C.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chewy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $98.88, implying a 28.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $83.00 price target.

Chewy’s market cap is currently $33.17B and has a P/E ratio of -183.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -576.69.

Florida-based Chewy, Inc. is an online retailer of pet food, pet supplies, prescriptions and other pet-related products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. It serves its customers through its retail website, www.chewy.com, and its mobile applications.

