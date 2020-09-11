Chewy (CHWY) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report released today, Aaron Kessler from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Chewy (CHWY). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $59.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 72.9% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Alphabet Class A, and TechTarget.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chewy with a $61.56 average price target, a -0.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 8, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Based on Chewy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.62 billion and GAAP net loss of $47.87 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.11 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $29.55 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CHWY in relation to earlier this year.

Chewy, Inc. operates as a web-based, pet supplies e-tailer. The company is an online source for a wide variety of pet products, supplies and prescriptions for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. It serves its customers through its retail website, www.chewy.com, and its mobile applications. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

