Chewy (CHWY) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After J.P. Morgan and Edgewater Research gave Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Morgan Stanley. Analyst Lauren Cassel maintained a Buy rating on Chewy today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 72.2% success rate. Cassel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as WW International, Foot Locker, and Etsy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Chewy with a $39.33 average price target, an 11.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, Edgewater Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Chewy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.23 billion and GAAP net loss of $79 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $876 million and had a GAAP net loss of $78.62 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CHWY in relation to earlier this year.

Chewy, Inc. operates as a web-based, pet supplies e-tailer. The company is an online source for a wide variety of pet products, supplies and prescriptions for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. It serves its customers through its retail website, www.chewy.com, and its mobile applications. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.