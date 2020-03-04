Chevron (CVX) Receives a Sell from Merrill Lynch

In a report released today, Doug Leggate from Merrill Lynch maintained a Sell rating on Chevron (CVX), with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $94.39, close to its 52-week low of $90.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Leggate has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.5% and a 39.3% success rate. Leggate covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Concho Resources, Range Resources, and Conocophillips.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chevron with a $128.25 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $127.34 and a one-year low of $90.11. Currently, Chevron has an average volume of 7.41M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CVX in relation to earlier this year.

