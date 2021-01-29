Chevron (CVX) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Truist Financial and Piper Sandler gave Chevron (NYSE: CVX) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Justin Jenkins assigned a Buy rating to Chevron today and set a price target of $112.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $85.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 58.4% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and Crossamerica Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chevron with a $104.15 average price target, implying a 19.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, HSBC also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $105.00 price target.

Based on Chevron’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $24 billion and GAAP net loss of $207 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $34.78 billion and had a net profit of $2.58 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant. The Downstream segment comprises refining of crude oil into petroleum products; marketing of crude oil and refined products; transporting of crude oil and refined products by pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car; and manufacturing and marketing of commodity petrochemicals, plastics for industrial uses, and fuel and lubricant additives. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.