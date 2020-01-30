Chevron (CVX): New Buy Recommendation for This Energy Giant

In a report released yesterday, Jeanine Wai from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Chevron (CVX), with a price target of $139.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $110.37, close to its 52-week low of $109.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Wai ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -13.4% and a 21.9% success rate. Wai covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Occidental Petroleum, and Concho Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chevron is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $138.36, implying a 24.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, Scotiabank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $137.00 price target.

Based on Chevron’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $34.73 billion and net profit of $2.58 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $39.91 billion and had a net profit of $3.73 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CVX in relation to earlier this year.

