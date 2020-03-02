Chevron (CVX): New Buy Recommendation for This Energy Giant

In a report released today, Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Chevron (CVX), with a price target of $137.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $94.96, close to its 52-week low of $90.11.

According to TipRanks.com, McDermott is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.2% and a 31.1% success rate. McDermott covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Occidental Petroleum, and Plains All American.

Chevron has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $132.20, representing a 40.6% upside. In a report issued on February 27, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $137.00 price target.

Based on Chevron’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $34.66 billion and GAAP net loss of $6.61 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $39.91 billion and had a net profit of $3.73 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

