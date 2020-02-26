Chevron (CVX) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Biraj Borkhataria maintained a Hold rating on Chevron (CVX) today and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $100.71, close to its 52-week low of $100.00.

Borkhataria has an average return of 1.6% when recommending Chevron.

According to TipRanks.com, Borkhataria is ranked #3889 out of 5934 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chevron is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $132.44.

The company has a one-year high of $127.34 and a one-year low of $100.00. Currently, Chevron has an average volume of 6.59M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

