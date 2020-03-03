Chevron (CVX) Executives are Making Moves with Their Shares

Yesterday, the VP & CFO of Chevron (CVX), Pierre Breber, bought shares of CVX for $458.9K.

Following this transaction Pierre Breber’s holding in the company was increased by 12.69% to a total of $4.29 million. In addition to Pierre Breber, 4 other CVX executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $127.34 and a one-year low of $90.11. CVX’s market cap is $181.5B and the company has a P/E ratio of 64.92.

Eight different firms, including Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $547.4K worth of CVX shares and purchased $649.5K worth of CVX shares. The insider sentiment on Chevron has been neutral according to 41 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on CVX: