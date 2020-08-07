Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Sarah Akers maintained a Hold rating on Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $84.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Akers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 65.5% success rate. Akers covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as South Jersey Industries, Pinnacle West Capital, and Centerpoint Energy.

Chesapeake Utilities has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $98.00, which is a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $89.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $101.29 and a one-year low of $69.47. Currently, Chesapeake Utilities has an average volume of 85.64K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity. The Unregulated Energy segment markets and sells propane, crude oil, and natural gas. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.