Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Buy rating on Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) today and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $85.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -19.0% and a 26.0% success rate. Sullivan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Recon Technology, and Mistras Group.

Chesapeake Utilities has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $107.00.

Chesapeake Utilities’ market cap is currently $1.41B and has a P/E ratio of 21.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.68.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity. The Unregulated Energy segment markets and sells propane, crude oil, and natural gas. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.