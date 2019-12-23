Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Gets a Sell Rating from Credit Suisse

In a report issued on December 18, William Featherston from Credit Suisse maintained a Sell rating on Chesapeake Energy (CHK), with a price target of $0.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.95, close to its 52-week low of $0.55.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Chesapeake Energy with a $0.91 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.57 and a one-year low of $0.55. Currently, Chesapeake Energy has an average volume of 74.97M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CHK in relation to earlier this year.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming.