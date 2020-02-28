Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Timothy P. Hayes from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 69.4% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Ellington Financial, Saratoga Investment, and New Residential Inv.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cherry Hill Mortgage is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $18.95 and a one-year low of $11.81. Currently, Cherry Hill Mortgage has an average volume of 166.1K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment.