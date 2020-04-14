Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Timothy P. Hayes reiterated a Buy rating on Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI) yesterday and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -18.2% and a 38.7% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Ellington Financial, New Residential Inv, and Capital Southwest.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cherry Hill Mortgage is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.50.

Based on Cherry Hill Mortgage’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.26 million and net profit of $7.62 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $38.31 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CHMI in relation to earlier this year.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets. The company was founded on October 31, 2012 and is headquartered in Farmingdale, NJ.