Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Elvira Scotto from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP), with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $32.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Scotto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 60.8% success rate. Scotto covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Oasis Midstream Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and Crossamerica Partners.

Cheniere Energy Partners has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cheniere Energy Partners’ market cap is currently $15.62B and has a P/E ratio of 14.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 22.04.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CQP in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.