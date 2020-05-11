Cheniere Energy (LNG) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Elvira Scotto maintained a Buy rating on Cheniere Energy (LNG) on May 8 and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $44.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Scotto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 60.8% success rate. Scotto covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cheniere Energy Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and Dcp Midstream Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cheniere Energy with a $60.88 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cheniere Energy’s market cap is currently $11.22B and has a P/E ratio of 13.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 94.28.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LNG in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.