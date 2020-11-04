Cheniere Energy (LNG) Has a New Rating from Fearnley Securities

Cheniere Energy (LNG) received a Buy rating and a $61.00 price target from Fearnley Securities analyst Fearnley Fonds yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $48.02.

Cheniere Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.33, representing a 39.1% upside. In a report issued on October 20, Wells Fargo also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $67.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cheniere Energy’s market cap is currently $12.11B and has a P/E ratio of 10.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 34.40.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LNG in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.