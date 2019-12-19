Chemours Company (CC) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Duffy Fischer maintained a Buy rating on Chemours Company (CC) yesterday and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Fischer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 53.8% success rate. Fischer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Element Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chemours Company is a Hold with an average price target of $19.70.

Chemours Company’s market cap is currently $2.88B and has a P/E ratio of 7.37. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.44.

The Chemours Co. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Titanium Technologies segment produces titanium dioxide.