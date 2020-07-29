ChemoCentryx (CCXI) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After H.C. Wainwright and Piper Sandler gave ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ: CCXI) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from J.P. Morgan. Analyst Anupam Rama maintained a Buy rating on ChemoCentryx today and set a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $52.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Rama is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 54.1% success rate. Rama covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Frequency Therapeutics, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ChemoCentryx with a $72.57 average price target.

Based on ChemoCentryx’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.86 million and GAAP net loss of $21.69 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.33 million and had a GAAP net loss of $11.95 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CCXI in relation to earlier this year.

ChemoCentryx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact. The company was founded by Thomas J. Schall in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.