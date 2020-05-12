ChemoCentryx (CCXI) Gets a Buy Rating from Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz reiterated a Buy rating on ChemoCentryx (CCXI) today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $56.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 53.1% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Ascendis Pharma, and InflaRx.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ChemoCentryx with a $69.17 average price target, which is a 27.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $56.49 and a one-year low of $6.16. Currently, ChemoCentryx has an average volume of 633.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact. The company was founded by Thomas J. Schall in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.