ChemoCentryx (CCXI) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michelle Gilson maintained a Buy rating on ChemoCentryx (CCXI) today and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.00, close to its 52-week high of $51.36.

Gilson has an average return of 67.3% when recommending ChemoCentryx.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is ranked #511 out of 5951 analysts.

ChemoCentryx has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.33, representing a 30.4% upside. In a report issued on February 18, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Based on ChemoCentryx’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $12.86 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $10.79 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CCXI in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Markus Cappel, the Chief Bus. Officer & Treasurer of CCXI bought 30,259 shares for a total of $184,835.

ChemoCentryx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.