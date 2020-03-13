Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Max Masucci from Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating on Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.80, close to its 52-week low of $2.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Masucci is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -15.9% and a 18.8% success rate. Masucci covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Guardant Health, and Exact Sciences.

Chembio Diagnostics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.50, representing a 55.1% upside. In a report issued on March 4, Benchmark Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Based on Chembio Diagnostics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.78 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.17 million.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and licenses rapid point-of-care diagnostic tests that detect infectious diseases. Its products include human and veterinary diagnostics. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Medford, NY.