Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released today, Max Masucci from Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating on Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Masucci is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -17.9% and a 21.1% success rate. Masucci covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Guardant Health, and Exact Sciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chembio Diagnostics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.50.

The company has a one-year high of $7.90 and a one-year low of $2.25. Currently, Chembio Diagnostics has an average volume of 242.9K.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and licenses rapid point-of-care diagnostic tests that detect infectious diseases. Its products include human and veterinary diagnostics. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Medford, NY.