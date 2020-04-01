Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Gets a Buy Rating from Benchmark Co.

Austin Angelo- April 1, 2020, 8:21 AM EDT

Benchmark Co. analyst Bruce Jackson maintained a Buy rating on Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.12.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chembio Diagnostics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.50, a 19.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, Canaccord Genuity also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Based on Chembio Diagnostics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.85 million and GAAP net loss of $3.89 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.77 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.17 million.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and licenses rapid point-of-care diagnostic tests that detect infectious diseases. Its products include human and veterinary diagnostics. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Medford, NY.

