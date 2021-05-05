Chegg (CHGG) Receives a Hold from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Jeffrey Silber maintained a Hold rating on Chegg (CHGG) today and set a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $84.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Silber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 70.4% success rate. Silber covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AMN Healthcare Services, Grand Canyon Education, and Strategic Education.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chegg is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $110.67, a 32.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Lake Street also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $93.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Chegg’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $206 million and net profit of $26.04 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $126 million and had a net profit of $8.22 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CHGG in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Chegg, Inc. engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format; access to online homework help and textbook solutions; course organization and scheduling; college and university matching tools; and scholarship connections. Its services include Chegg study, writing, tutors, and math solver. The company was founded by Osman Rashid and Aayush Phumbhra on July 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.