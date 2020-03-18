Chegg (CHGG) Receives a Buy from J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth maintained a Buy rating on Chegg (CHGG) today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.07, close to its 52-week low of $26.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Anmuth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 62.4% success rate. Anmuth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fiverr International, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Chegg has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.38.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Chegg’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $8.22 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $5.35 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Chegg, Inc. engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores.

Read More on CHGG: