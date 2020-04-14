Chegg (CHGG) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Chegg (CHGG), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -9.0% and a 32.8% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Adtalem Global Education, and Franklin Covey Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chegg is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $44.11, which is a 17.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $44.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $48.23 and a one-year low of $25.89. Currently, Chegg has an average volume of 2M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Chegg, Inc. engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format; access to online homework help and textbook solutions; course organization and scheduling; college and university matching tools; and scholarship connections. Its services include Chegg study, writing, tutors, and math solver. The company was founded by Osman Rashid and Aayush Phumbhra on July 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More on CHGG: